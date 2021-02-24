Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

