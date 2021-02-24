Cardano Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $30.50 billion and $11.81 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00234082 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002034 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009383 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

