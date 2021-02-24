Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

