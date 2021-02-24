CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Trading Down 7.3%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 547,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 540,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

