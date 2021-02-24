Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Castlight Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.02 EPS.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 52,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

