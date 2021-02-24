Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 6.3%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.01. 2,125,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,880,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

