CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

