CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 298,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 389,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,304,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

