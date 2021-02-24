CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,717. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

