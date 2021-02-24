Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

CDEV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 315,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

