CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.30

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 198954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$299.84 million and a PE ratio of -60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

