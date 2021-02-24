ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0848 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $471,753.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00480427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.80 or 0.00516409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073847 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.