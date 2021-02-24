Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 17.00-17.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $17.00-17.50 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $12.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.21. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.70 and a 200 day moving average of $501.82. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Chemed alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.