CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 556.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

