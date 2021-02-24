CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,876 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canada Goose worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

