CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

