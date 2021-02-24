CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

