CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

