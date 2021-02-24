CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 49,899 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.