CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

