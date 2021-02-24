CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,018 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of BAH opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.