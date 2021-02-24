Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (CWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.87.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
