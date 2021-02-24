Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,848 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after buying an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $11,413,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,650 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,180. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

