Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
