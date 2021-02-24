Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,072,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 316,475 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

