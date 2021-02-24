Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Shares of CNFR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,651. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

