CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CONMED worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $62,585.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,207,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,461 shares of company stock worth $6,570,433. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,121.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.