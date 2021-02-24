Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

