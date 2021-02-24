Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.04. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

