CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.54 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CSGP stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $866.98. 377,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $903.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

