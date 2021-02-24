CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $866.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.99. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

