Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.65

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 14792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

