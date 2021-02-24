Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,648. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.