Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,648. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.
In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.
