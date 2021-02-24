Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

