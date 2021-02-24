CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.23

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 2025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.57.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 215,523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

