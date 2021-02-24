CUDOS Market Capitalization Hits $18.93 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00539829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00085599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00516944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00074611 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,759,499 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

