Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $237,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.