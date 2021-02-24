Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

