Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

