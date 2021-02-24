Curecoin (CURE) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $5,608.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,916,986 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

