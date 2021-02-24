CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

CYRN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 5,672,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CYREN has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

