CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.
CYRN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 5,672,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CYREN has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97.
About CYREN
