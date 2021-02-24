CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 13.8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) dropped 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 5,685,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,714,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.