CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Lowered to $74.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

