DA Davidson Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

