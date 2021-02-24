Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Shares of Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 702392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

About Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

