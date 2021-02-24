DCM International IV Ltd Purchases New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,917,000. Bill.com comprises 100.0% of DCM International IV Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DCM International IV Ltd owned about 2.44% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,572 shares of company stock worth $38,066,504. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -323.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

