Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,203. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.46%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.