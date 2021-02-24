Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.60

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.60 ($46.59) and last traded at €38.85 ($45.71), with a volume of 12523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.25 ($46.18).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.12 ($51.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.26 and its 200-day moving average is €33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.46 million and a P/E ratio of 65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

