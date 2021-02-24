Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,399. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

