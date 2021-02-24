Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.99. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

