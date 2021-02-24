Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

